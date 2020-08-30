I have a single member LLC and currently I have about $100k revenue and $10k expenses, so I am taxed on $90k profit (100% of the profit is left in a business bank account and never paid out to me).

I am interested in starting a second business, one that isn't as profitable on paper. If I file 2 DBAs to have 2 companies under my LLC, will the income and expenses of both combine? I am looking to basically take the $90k profit of business 1 and apply all of it back into business 2 without having to get taxed on the profit of business 1

Is this possible? If not, what is a recommended way to reduce paying taxes on so much profit?