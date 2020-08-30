0

I read that countries buy war chests of other countries' currencies to scare off speculators. Why does this work?

| improve this question | |
  • The purpose of the war chest is not to sell for a profit at a later date, but to sell at a loss to prevent others from selling the same currency at a profit. Just knowing that a country could do that will prevent speculators from investing in the currency. – chepner 2 hours ago
  • @chepner thanks! do you mind giving an example? – Sean Taylor 1 hour ago

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.