Today is Sunday Aug 30. Apple and Tesla are planning stock splits tomorrow ie Monday Aug 31: Tesla is set to enact a 5-for-1 split, while Apple is set to enact a 4-for-1 split. Both are expected to surge by 33% over the first year post split.

Is it too late to buy these at market open tomorrow? I am planning to place a market order on the TDAmeritrade App timed to execute as soon as possible on (Aug 31) market open. But I’m worried that since the split is also scheduled for tomorrow will my purchase be considered to be after the split? Does that make a difference to my upside if the stock values increase by say the predicted 33%?

  • "... stock values increase by say the predicted 33%" Where does this 33% number come from? Is that your own prediction? – Flux 1 hour ago
  • OP, (1) the simple answer is yes, it is far too late, and as Flux mentions (2) the "33%" thing, if you read it somewhere, is complete BS. – Fattie 58 mins ago
  • I can see that very strange ideas on "stockl splits!" are promulgated to the average civilian not involved with the markets, perhaps on news TV? Or on "internet blogs"? Strange stuff. – Fattie 57 mins ago
The split on AAPL and TSLA is already done. So you would buy it already after the split. I wouldn't recommend you doing that. Both stocks surged already more than 40 % on the split rumors and news. There will be lots of selling pressure in the morning, the question is will the demand be higher than the supply? It's hard to say because many new market participants will come into the market, but anybody knows that or anticipated that already.

It's highly unpredictable if you ask me. If you really want to buy I would wait till lunchtime.

