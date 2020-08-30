Today is Sunday Aug 30. Apple and Tesla are planning stock splits tomorrow ie Monday Aug 31: Tesla is set to enact a 5-for-1 split, while Apple is set to enact a 4-for-1 split. Both are expected to surge by 33% over the first year post split.

Is it too late to buy these at market open tomorrow? I am planning to place a market order on the TDAmeritrade App timed to execute as soon as possible on (Aug 31) market open. But I’m worried that since the split is also scheduled for tomorrow will my purchase be considered to be after the split? Does that make a difference to my upside if the stock values increase by say the predicted 33%?