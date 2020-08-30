0

It feels like this should be possible, much you are rewarded for predicting the value of stock.

I'd like to find the best way to do this that's as accessible as buying & shorting stocks (buying & selling entire properties regularly being beyond most of the public, including me!)

I've found two REIT ETFs. UKRE's performance looks sort of anti-correlated with UK house prices, meaning that this is my best option so far. Is there a better one?

Trends of average UK house prices and two UK REIT ETFs

Used Land Registry house price sales for property price in trends plot

  • You used to be able to place spread bets on the Halifax House Price Index with IG Index. But I don’t think that’s possible any more. – Mike Scott 1 hour ago

