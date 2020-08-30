See image attached. I graduated back in May. Even though my loans are in forbearance right now due to COVID and I'm still in my grace period for payments, I wanted to get a head start on figuring out the best way to pay them down in terms of minimizing my weighted average interest rate for a given payment. Is it just to aim for the highest interest rates regardless of total balance outstanding? Looking for most mathematically efficient method. Thanks.
Mathematical method to minimize weighted interest rate on a set of student loans for a given payment?
Asked
Active today
Viewed 7 times
New contributor