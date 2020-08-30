Excel spreadsheet screencap

See image attached. I graduated back in May. Even though my loans are in forbearance right now due to COVID and I'm still in my grace period for payments, I wanted to get a head start on figuring out the best way to pay them down in terms of minimizing my weighted average interest rate for a given payment. Is it just to aim for the highest interest rates regardless of total balance outstanding? Looking for most mathematically efficient method. Thanks.