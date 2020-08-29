0

I had about $4-5K at Countrywide Financial and when it became bankrupt. I recovered all my money thanks to the FDIC. I didn't encounter any problems when recovering the money, but that was probably because I was far under the FDIC limit.

I wonder what would have happened to my deposit if it had been above the FDIC limit of $250K. If I had $300K in deposits when the bank failed, would I have lost $50K? If the FDIC recovers the bank's assets, will those assets be used to pay depositors who were above the FDIC limit?

    Relevant: Has anyone ever lost money over the FDIC limit?
    You may want to edit or question a little (e.g. more focus) to prevent it from being closed as a duplicate.
  if possible please edit question for me. English is second language despite living here for 10+ years
    What are you trying to ask? From what I understood, your question is: "What happens to the money over the FDIC limit when a bank fails?". Am I right?
    Edited. I hope I didn't miss anything.

