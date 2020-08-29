0

I’m studying investment on my own. I’m learning about treasury bonds and there's a question about calculating the asked price the previous day. It provides the answer but I don’t understand where the number came from.

Yield of maturity is 4.25%

Bid price 98:26

Asked price 98:29

Change -20

Ask yield 4.3156

Answer:

The bond sells for 98:26 which is a price of 98.813% of par or $988.13 and 98:29 ask or $989.06

This ask price corresponds to a yield of 4.3156% The ask price fell 20/32 from its level yesterday, so the ask price then must have been 99.17 or $995.31

*Where’s does the 99.17 or $995.31 coming from? How do I calculate that? And why is 20/32? -20 is the change but where do 32 this number coming back?

Sorry it may sounds silly but I am studying on my own so I’m bit confused*

| improve this question | |
New contributor
Ali is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Ali is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.