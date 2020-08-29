Closed. This question is This question is off-topic . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it's on-topic for Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Closed 6 hours ago. Improve this question

For example, if they sign up to WeBull using my referral link, then I will sign up to Robinhood using their referral link.

Are there any discord/reddit/telegram/forum groups for these kind of referral exchange ?