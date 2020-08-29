I am located in Canada and am trying to open an RESP for myself. The government of Canada website says I can open an RESP for myself here. I’ve called the 3 biggest banks I could think of RBC, TD and wealthsimple but they have all refused to allow me to open an RESP for myself. Does anyone have any idea which Canadian banks will allow me to open an resp for myself where I am both the beneficiary and the subscriber?
What is your age and what is your Canadian residency status? – Morrison Chang 1 hour ago
@MorrisonChang citizen and 19, I do also hold an RRSP and a TFSA at a Canadian bank – Mohammad Ali 1 hour ago
@MorrisonChang the banks i listed are willing to open an RESP for me, they just won't allow me to list myself as a benefactor. – Mohammad Ali 1 hour ago