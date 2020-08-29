I am located in Canada and am trying to open an RESP account where I am both the subscriber and the beneficiary. The government of Canada website says I can open an RESP for myself here. I’ve called the 3 biggest banks I could think of — RBC, TD and wealthsimple — but they won't allow me to list myself as a beneficiary. Does anyone have any idea how I can open an RESP account for myself where I am both the subscriber and the beneficiary?
Asked
Active today
Viewed 18 times
-
What is your age and what is your Canadian residency status? – Morrison Chang 9 hours ago
-
@MorrisonChang citizen and 19, I do also hold an RRSP and a TFSA at a Canadian bank – Mohammad Ali 9 hours ago
-
@MorrisonChang the banks i listed are willing to open an RESP for me, they just won't allow me to list myself as a benefactor. – Mohammad Ali 9 hours ago