0

I am a homeowner in the USA. Interest rates have dropped recently and I am exploring the possibility of refinancing my home loa

My existing home loan stipulates that the lender cannot charge a prepayment penalty. What I interpret this to mean is that they cannot charge a fee if I pay off my loan early. Refinancing implies that I pay off my existing loan early and in full, and take a new loan.

As a part of the refinancing process, the loan servicer for my existing loan has added a "Payoff Calculation Fee" in the amount of $25 to my monthly amount due.

Questions:

  1. Really? What part of running a simple computer calculation necessitates a $25 charge? In my line of work, if I could charge $25 every time I had to click a button to have a computer calculate something, I'd own my house outright by now.
  2. Can this fee be interpreted as a "prepayment penalty" in legal terms? It is a fee that is required in order to prepay the loan in full, so I don't see how it couldn't be.
  3. I did not agree to have my mortgage broker contact my existing loan servicer to acquire this information. This fee has been charged without me consenting to it. Do I have any recourse here?
| improve this question | |
  • #2 and #3 sound more like legal questions than personal finance. – glibdud 20 mins ago
  • That's really annoying! I heard a story about this a few years ago where someone was trying to pay off his mortgage and the bank wanted to charge a $25 fee before providing the amount. He decided to make a guess without the actual amount. I think he was off by $6 so sent another check, and then was off by 2 cents to sent another payment of 2 cents, just to avoid the $25 fee out of principle. Heh. Most likely, at this point, you're stuck. But I'd be interested to know if the refi never went through, if they would retract it or not... Seems completely unreasonable to me. – TTT 12 mins ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.