I am a homeowner in the USA. Interest rates have dropped recently and I am exploring the possibility of refinancing my home loa

My existing home loan stipulates that the lender cannot charge a prepayment penalty. What I interpret this to mean is that they cannot charge a fee if I pay off my loan early. Refinancing implies that I pay off my existing loan early and in full, and take a new loan.

As a part of the refinancing process, the loan servicer for my existing loan has added a "Payoff Calculation Fee" in the amount of $25 to my monthly amount due.

Questions: