Fractional shares due to a reverse split are handled a number of ways and it depends on the company and the broker.

If your broker offers the ability to trade fractional shares then there's no problem.

Some brokers will sell your soon to be fractional shares before the split.

If you have fractional shares after a reverse split, for the fractional shares you may receive:

A cash-in-lieu payment

Additional shares rounding up to a whole number

Nothing

In your case, you should call E*Trade and ask them what the solution is.