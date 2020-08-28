1

I have a short position. It reverse split and now I’m left with a fractional share.

How do I buy to cover on E*Trade when it won’t accept the .5 share along with the others? Why wouldn’t they round up or down?

| improve this question | |
New contributor
Bub is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
0

Fractional shares due to a reverse split are handled a number of ways and it depends on the company and the broker.

If your broker offers the ability to trade fractional shares then there's no problem.

Some brokers will sell your soon to be fractional shares before the split.

If you have fractional shares after a reverse split, for the fractional shares you may receive:

  • A cash-in-lieu payment

  • Additional shares rounding up to a whole number

  • Nothing

In your case, you should call E*Trade and ask them what the solution is.

| improve this answer | |

Your Answer

Bub is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.