Put option with strike price $0 would give holder right to sell stock for $0 no matter what is the stock price (put option is not exercisable if you don't own stock). Owning such put option in normal world would be punishment as stock prices don't go below $0 and at exercise you would be giving away stock for free. So such put option would always trade for $0.

Call option with strike price $0 for writer would make responsibility to sell stock to option holder for full price when assigned no matter what is the stock price. This call option would act the same as stock and I believe premiums would mirror stock price no matter what is expiration for call option.