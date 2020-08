... buy puts to hedge the move down after dividends are released ...

Unfortunately, the premium you will pay for the put options will be more expensive by exactly the amount of the expected dividend. The effect of dividends on stock price is already priced into the premium of put options.

In basic financial mathematics, put-call parity will show you that the price of a put option includes the expected dividends. If this were not the case, I would have already made a huge fortune through the arbitrage you suggested in your question.