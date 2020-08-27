I a US citizen living in the US looking to rent my Philadelphia condo unit. I put the listing on Zillow and had undercut neighboring rental listing to ensure I got tenant applicants, as I was nervous (as a first time landlord) that I would not be able to find any. To my pleasant surprise, I have received over 20 applications in 3 days. I have not yet committed to any one tenant, though multiple have already toured the property and expressed desire to live in it. This makes me feel as though I can raise the rent and still have interested tenants. The rent increase I am looking to make is somewhat substantial (~10%) but not ridiculous. My question is; can I do this? People who have already toured the place and applied are expecting a certain rent. People who are scheduled to visit also are expecting a certain rent. Is there a best way to do this to avoid people being angry? While 'more money' is obviously a good thing for me, it is not pure "there's a lot of demand, so let's be greedy and extract more money'; my initial undercut meant I was renting at a loss compared to the all-in mortgage. I would like to raise it to cover. If so, do I proactively reach out to those interested? Or simply provide them an explanation when they notice and ask?