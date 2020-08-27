I a US citizen living in the US looking to rent my Philadelphia condo unit. I put the listing on Zillow and had undercut neighboring rental listing to ensure I got tenant applicants, as I was nervous (as a first time landlord) that I would not be able to find any. To my pleasant surprise, I have received over 20 applications in 3 days. I have not yet committed to any one tenant, though multiple have already toured the property and expressed desire to live in it. This makes me feel as though I can raise the rent and still have interested tenants. The rent increase I am looking to make is somewhat substantial (~10%) but not ridiculous. My question is; can I do this? People who have already toured the place and applied are expecting a certain rent. People who are scheduled to visit also are expecting a certain rent. Is there a best way to do this to avoid people being angry? While 'more money' is obviously a good thing for me, it is not pure "there's a lot of demand, so let's be greedy and extract more money'; my initial undercut meant I was renting at a loss compared to the all-in mortgage. I would like to raise it to cover. If so, do I proactively reach out to those interested? Or simply provide them an explanation when they notice and ask?
1There is zero need to make excuses about "greedy" versus "renting at a loss". There is nothing wrong with charging the rent that the market and the law will allow, regardless of whether you have a large or small mortgage or none at all. Charging any less is giving your own money away, which no one has a right to expect just because they think you "don't need it". – nanoman 10 hours ago
1As a realtor, I rented dozens of apartments. If one sparked great interest, it never would have occurred to me to bump the price. On the other hand, we knew how to price them, and didn’t need to ever accept less, either. – JTP - Apologise to Monica♦ 6 hours ago
You should prepare for all of the people who already responded to you running away as fast as they can when they learn that you are the type of person to change the rules at any time. – D. SM 4 hours ago
Small time landlord here.
I would say don't count your chickens before they hatch. "expressing an interest" is not the same thing as putting down a security deposit and signing a lease. I've had many people "express interest" who then ghost me. Finding an apartment is a lot like dating. These potential tenants might also have expressed interest in two or three other places. until you have a check in your hand you really don't know. I'd suggest stick with your original price and see what happens. If you do get it signed quickly, you can raise the rent the next time around.
Not a lawyer but this seems like a very bad plan.
What you're hoping to do here looks very much like a classic bait-and-switch scam. Advertising a low price to attract customers and then declining to offer the goods at that price is generally not allowed and could cause you significant liability. You'd need to look at Philadelphia's landlord-tenant laws and consumer protection laws to determine what liability you'd face and/or whether you fall under one of the law's exceptions. But it looks to this non-lawyer like you'd be pretty squarely covered.
+1 - I suspect you are 100% right for a realtor or large landlord. A single unit owner (or other small owner) might get away with it with no repercussion. – JTP - Apologise to Monica♦ 11 hours ago
1What makes advertising a home for sale different, though? You don't have to sell to the first (or any) person who meets your asking price. Doesn't it happen all the time that after getting several offers, the seller asks those buyers for another round of offers (bidding war)? Moreover, in the rental setting, if you have 20 applicants and 1 property, at least 19 of them are going to have to be told they can't get the rental at the advertised price. Does it suddenly break the law if you tell all 20 that? – nanoman 10 hours ago
Aren't "bait and switch" laws aimed at consumer goods that a seller can be presumed to stock in "adequate" quantity, rather than unique goods like real estate? If a retailer's advertised price is supposed to be honored "while supplies last", does a single property even count as a "supply"? – nanoman 10 hours ago