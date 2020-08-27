Yes, it could be a scam. In fact, I will go further and say it is a scam and you should cut off all contact with this person (or team of people masquerading as a person) and not engage any further.

Most likely the wire transfer has come from an account that does not belong to the scammer but another of his/their victims, it is a way for the scammer to get "clean money" with no traceability back to the crime. Indeed, if the police are pursuing the crime they will end up at your door.

Also, when you cut off contact, be warned that the scammer will likely turn nasty, threatening to report you to police / FBI etc. Ignore it all, the last thing they want to do is bring law enforcement into it.