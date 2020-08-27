1

I haven't received form 1042-S for 2019 from a company that withheld tax on my behalf. They say they mailed it but I haven't got it and I haven't had much luck following up with them to send it again.

I have an SSN (used to be a US resident). Is there a government website where I can check how much was withheld in my name?

  • Did you receive a series of checks or only one from the company? Did those payments come with any sort of stub? – mhoran_psprep 19 hours ago
  • They are a sort of commission paid half-yearly. Incredibly, their commission statements website has been under "renovation" for some time. – ottodidakt 16 hours ago
Maybe. A wage and income transcript is claimed to cover 'information returns ... such as W-2, 1099, 1098 and 5498 ...' (emphasis added). Those are the information returns usually of interest to a 'domestic' (citizen or resident) taxpayer, but 1042-S definitely is considered an information return (see e.g. pub 1179) so logically it should be included, although I can't say for certain.

According to NTA a while back, only about 1/3 of people who try pass the security checks for IRS online applications -- and presumably most or nearly all of them are residents -- so I'd say your chances of online (thus immediate) access are not great, but it doesn't hurt to try. It appears the online-to-mail option doesn't support this type, so you may have to download form 4506T and mail or fax it in, after which processing and sending paper will probably take a few weeks. Good luck.

