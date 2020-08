Can someone help me understand the differences between all the stock symbols I found for Schneider Electric?

I found three:

Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) PAR

Schneider Electric S.E. (SBGSF) PNK

Schneider Electric S.E. (SBGSY) PNK

What does "PNK" mean? Why are there two symbols for the same company in this "PNK"?