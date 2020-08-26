I only looked at TUI, but I imagine this is valid for the others as well.

What does "dividend yield" mean? It is the last dividend payed in relation to the current share price. Comparing with this number is not really useful: the last TUI dividend was 0,54 €. The current price is about 3,60 €, while the price in February was around 10 €. If we relate the last dividend to the current price, we indeed get a number of about 15%. If we took the price at the time of the dividend payment, we are at 5.4%, which is much more realistic.

Since then, the situation for TUI has changed fundamentally, and I would expect that the next dividend will be much lower.

Side note: For me, the amount of dividend doesn't say anything. Because the dividend is what the company pays to the shareholders, reducing their liquidity and their net worth. So the amount basically means nothing. Other people have other opinions on this, however.

Edit to the last paragraph: To clarify: Dividends increase your liquidity, but don't change your net worth: what you get paid out per share is reduced on the share price. So in a way it is a zero-sum game.