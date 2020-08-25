0

After managing my income and investments quite well over the last few years, I now have more income than my means, and (after already giving thousands to charity each year) I would like to start helping friends and family financially.

I'm hesitant to just give away money in big chunks, which may disappear quite quickly without long-term benefit, and would rather find ways to train them in good financial habits, along the lines of:

“Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day; teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime.”

– English Proverb

What are some creative ways to assist others financially, in a way that rewards good habits?

  This is a similar question to How to help a financially self destructive person?, however in that case the person was almost beyond help. This question relates to those who may be willing to receive help and guidance in developing better habits.
  • C̶h̶i̶n̶e̶s̶e̶ ̶P̶r̶o̶v̶e̶r̶b̶ English Proverb – Flux 33 mins ago
  • Thanks @Flux - I shouldn't trust Google's featured snippet! Corrected. – Simon E. 29 mins ago
  • For me, Google's featured snippet says that it's an "Italian proverb". It don't trust it. The only thing we can be sure about is that it's an English proverb! – Flux 9 mins ago

