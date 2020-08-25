After managing my income and investments quite well over the last few years, I now have more income than my means, and (after already giving thousands to charity each year) I would like to start helping friends and family financially.

I'm hesitant to just give away money in big chunks, which may disappear quite quickly without long-term benefit, and would rather find ways to train them in good financial habits, along the lines of:

“Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day; teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime.” – English Proverb

What are some creative ways to assist others financially, in a way that rewards good habits?