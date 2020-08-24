I try to figure out how to trader properly with candlesticks patterns. After I set up the prices and get the results, I see for every candle there are many options with a negative or positive value. Before the candles, I calculated the William %R oscillator with the thought that it will help me make a decision, before generating the last candle that can last up to 5/15 minutes e.g. Or it can be any other technical analysis besides candles to close or open a position faster. I can identify what a candlestick type is if this is a signal, warning, or indecision. And with the technical analysis after the signal to observe when the price it reverts. Is this a proper way to do it? (observing the images at the end seems to be wrong, but it's only on view in reality from there the calculations for candles and oscillators begin. Because they are the last / first prices)
There's an entire industry built on the premise that you can trade your way to success with technical analysis. Books, seminars, courses. After a few months/years of this, you'll be able to converse fluently with other speakers of the language. Will you have large profits? Don't count on it. And FWIW, the Williams %R oscillator is just an inverted Stochastic indicator and just as useless. All TA indicators are a reflection of past price and/or volume movement and they predict nothing going forward. It's like looking in the rear view mirror and expecting that to tell you where you are going. – Bob Baerker 41 mins ago
Thanks @BobBaerker. Very nice description you have made, lol. This is the purpose of the Indicator, to look back if the price was higher or lower, all after the signal (can be another candle in the same direction to not miss it) and to close the position after that. – Robert-Dan 32 mins ago