I try to figure out how to trader properly with candlesticks patterns. After I set up the prices and get the results, I see for every candle there are many options with a negative or positive value. Before the candles, I calculated the William %R oscillator with the thought that it will help me make a decision, before generating the last candle that can last up to 5/15 minutes e.g. Or it can be any other technical analysis besides candles to close or open a position faster. I can identify what a candlestick type is if this is a signal, warning, or indecision. And with the technical analysis after the signal to observe when the price it reverts. Is this a proper way to do it? (observing the images at the end seems to be wrong, but it's only on view in reality from there the calculations for candles and oscillators begin. Because they are the last / first prices)

Thank you. Regards