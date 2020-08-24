So why did the price tank all of a sudden and then came back to normal? What does it mean?
-
It means a bad data point. Look at other quote providers and you won't see that data point.
You can also see that the "low" for the day is higher than the bad data point.
Sharp dips like that are almost always bad data. Most of the time that can be verified by looking at Time & Sales.