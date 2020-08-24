0

enter image description here

So why did the price tank all of a sudden and then came back to normal? What does it mean?

| improve this question | |
New contributor
user1801879 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
2

It means a bad data point. Look at other quote providers and you won't see that data point.

You can also see that the "low" for the day is higher than the bad data point.

| improve this answer | |
0

Sharp dips like that are almost always bad data. Most of the time that can be verified by looking at Time & Sales.

| improve this answer | |

Your Answer

user1801879 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.