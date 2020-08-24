I've been scammed in an online investment scammed by wiring money to a mule account $10,000 USD and I've called the bank the same day to get it recall. First Bank of America ask for a police report a week after, which I provided my bank to give to them.

Then two months later the beneficiary bank "Bank of America" replied back. My bank was saying BOA can't get a hold of the account holder so they can't do anything about it right now, even though it's a scam. What types of action can I take for the bank to do a recall?

Is this true that my bank can't do anything?