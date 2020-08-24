In my 401k plan I have the option to make after-tax contributions. (This is different than Traditional/Roth type accounts) I contribute $19500 to Traditional 401k, my employer matches $4875 then I contribute $32650 in after-tax contributions to reach the 2020 maximum of $57000. I also contribute $6000 to my Roth IRA. (Total contribution = $63000)

I use these contributions to execute backdoor roth IRA conversions with the after tax money, to the effect of increasing my Roth IRA contribution to $38650 (earnings disregarded for the sake of explanation)

My provider provides a web-UI for performing the backdoor roth IRA conversion, but they also offer automatic in-plan conversions for after-tax funds.

My problem is that I am charged $25 each time I execute the backdoor roth IRA conversion. Therefore it is most advantageous for me to do this as infrequently as possible (I do it once a year).

If I setup automatic in-plan roth conversion for the after-tax money, will that change any eligibility for performing the backdoor roth IRA conversion?

Are there reasons I might not want to use automatic in plan conversion?