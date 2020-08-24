0

In my 401k plan I have the option to make after-tax contributions. (This is different than Traditional/Roth type accounts) I contribute $19500 to Traditional 401k, my employer matches $4875 then I contribute $32650 in after-tax contributions to reach the 2020 maximum of $57000. I also contribute $6000 to my Roth IRA. (Total contribution = $63000)

I use these contributions to execute backdoor roth IRA conversions with the after tax money, to the effect of increasing my Roth IRA contribution to $38650 (earnings disregarded for the sake of explanation)

My provider provides a web-UI for performing the backdoor roth IRA conversion, but they also offer automatic in-plan conversions for after-tax funds.

My problem is that I am charged $25 each time I execute the backdoor roth IRA conversion. Therefore it is most advantageous for me to do this as infrequently as possible (I do it once a year).

If I setup automatic in-plan roth conversion for the after-tax money, will that change any eligibility for performing the backdoor roth IRA conversion?

Are there reasons I might not want to use automatic in plan conversion?

  • When you say "in-plan roth conversion" do you mean converting from Traditional 401k to Roth 401k? In order to convert to Roth IRA you would need to take the money out of the 401k, and I don't think 401k plans allow that unless you have already left the company or you are of retirement age. – user102008 1 hour ago
  • No. I mean that I am adding after-tax contributions to the account. This is different than "Traditional" and "Roth" – Matthew 1 hour ago
  • "After-tax" 401k contributions contribute to the Traditional (i.e. non-Roth) 401k. – user102008 30 mins ago
  • I'm not sure I understand what you're asking me. I am able to, on demand, convert my after-tax 401k money into roth IRA money. I am charged $25 to do this. My "non-after-tax" contributions cannot be converted in this way. – Matthew 26 mins ago
  • When I say Traditional 401k, I mean non-Roth 401k. Any rollovers, conversions, or distributions from Traditional 401k is subject to the pro-rata rule, i.e. it must consist of both pre-tax and after-tax amounts (and all earnings are pre-tax) in the same proportion as in the Traditional IRA account overall. You cannot just take out, rollover, or convert just the after-tax amount and leave the pre-tax amount. This is true no matter if you convert it to Roth 401k, or take it out to rollover to IRAs. – user102008 6 mins ago

