Some background: I have a mortgage ($212K/$247 remaining, 3.675% APR) on a house in my previous city. Selling it was my primary goal, but unfortunately that hasn't happened. And looks like the situation won't be better for at least 1-2 years. So I am left with the option of renting it till the market improves.

As per my own analysis and interpretation, I feel the stock market is at a peak and won't gain much in next few years. So I decided to divert my investments from stock equity to pay-off the mortgage and continue paying-off as early as possible. My end goal is to sell the house in next 2-4 years whenever the market is better and buy another one in my area using that money.

Last week I sold all my stock equity amounting to $100K and made $60K principal payment to the mortgage. Planning to make another $40K payment this week, but I started doubting my plan this week.

I am looking for some validation that my plan is sane. I understand there are a lot of factors; but in general is this something you would advise someone to do?

Thank you in advance.

  • Remember that you will still owe some capital gains taxes on that equity sale, so if you haven't put that aside, you should plan to do so. – Istanari 11 mins ago
This will depend greatly on your personal appetite for risk. From a strictly monetary point of view, you'd likely do better by investing in the market (although past performance does not guarantee future results). Paying off the mortgage gets you a guaranteed effective return of 3.675%, which is historically pretty low. Long-term investment in stocks would historically perform better than this, but there is a risk of performing worse. Over most periods of time, you'd have been better off leaving your money in a well-diversified stock portfolio rather than saving on mortgage interest.

Also consider that money in stocks is far more liquid that money tied up in a house. When you pay $100k into the principal on a house, you will not see that money again until you sell the house. You already have concerns about selling the house, so paying more into it will make that money inaccessible until you are able to sell. Keeping the money in the stock market allows you far greater access to some or all of the funds. If you have a sudden need for $10k, selling a portion of the stock is straighforward, while selling the house or taking a line of credit against the home is not as simple.

Well "sane" is a pretty low bar...

If you are correct that the market is at a peak they yes you'll be better off paying the mortgage.

The trade-off with paying debt versus investing is risk. You are effectively "earning" a risk-free 3.675% on your money by paying off your mortgage. Could you do better in the stock market? certainly. Will you? There's no way to know. You might to significantly better, or significantly worse. Statistically the market earns more on average, but it has also always recovered from losses within a few years, so if you have a long investment horizon then redirecting to debt may just be "timing the market" which is generally not a good investment strategy.

One problem with paying off debt is that it's not easy to get back into the market if that's what you want to do. Home equity is very illiquid - the only way to get to it is to sell the house (which it sounds like you're trying to do) or take a home equity loan (typically at a higher interest rate). so if and when you decide to get back into equities you'll probably need to start from scratch, investing a little at a time as you have extra in your budget for savings.

