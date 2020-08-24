Some background: I have a mortgage ($212K/$247 remaining, 3.675% APR) on a house in my previous city. Selling it was my primary goal, but unfortunately that hasn't happened. And looks like the situation won't be better for at least 1-2 years. So I am left with the option of renting it till the market improves.

As per my own analysis and interpretation, I feel the stock market is at a peak and won't gain much in next few years. So I decided to divert my investments from stock equity to pay-off the mortgage and continue paying-off as early as possible. My end goal is to sell the house in next 2-4 years whenever the market is better and buy another one in my area using that money.

Last week I sold all my stock equity amounting to $100K and made $60K principal payment to the mortgage. Planning to make another $40K payment this week, but I started doubting my plan this week.

I am looking for some validation that my plan is sane. I understand there are a lot of factors; but in general is this something you would advise someone to do?

Thank you in advance.