The buyer has the right to be represented by an agent. Chances are that the buyer is not comfortable not being represented and asked the agent to make sure that they're comfortable in the process.

That being said, you also have the right to not sell to someone using an agent, but that's a much tighter range of buyers and usually consists of investors.

You might want to consider proceeding with the sale however to get it through with this buyer. If you want to avoid paying the 3% then make the terms so that the buyer pays the agent the 3%. You're free to demand any terms you want, as long as they're agreed to and make sense for both parties. If they don't agree to that, then you need to decide if the 3% is worth it to lose or not.