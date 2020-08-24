To make a reasonable answer to your specific questions,

A) The ElDorado idea is silly

B) There's about 30,000 tonnes of gold bullion. From time to time, a few 100 or even 1000 tonnes is discovered; as you would expect there is no effect. The urban-legend "Nazi gold" is a couple of hundred tonnes. So even if it was real and not a story, it's nothing. Miners dig up that much gold all the time, it's a non-issue.

C) Note that demand for gold swings wildly all the time. If you are worried about a (tiny) increase in supply, that is not rational, since demand swings tremendously.

D) You don't really "invest" in gold. You take a position if, on the time scale of let's say, 5 to 10 years, you believe the price of gold is about to shoot up.

Essentially it's a "political-economic" trade or position.

If you think the world's going to enter a period of perhaps unrest, hyperinflation, war, or other trouble with government currencies, you take a big position in gold and hope that, indeed, it is one of the many times when gold skyrockets in price.

So it's not really an investment, it's a "hedge", a "swing trade" or a "long-term position".

(It's rather like trying to guess about real estate. You may think something like "over the next ten years, this city will boom" or "because of the aging population, this state will boom" or "Eastern Europe is surely the next Riviera .." It's very much a "5 to 10 year" type of thing.)

{Some people say you should keep a small amount of your folio in gold - let's say a few percent, maybe 5% - as a kind of hedge against economic unrest, hyperinflation, or the like. I think this is completely stupid. Say your overall wealth is $1m, and you set aside $20,000 against the zombie apocalypse. So, there's a war or the like. Your million completely disappears. Your $20,000 shoots up ...... to a whole $60,000. Yay. It's kind of a pointless strategy.}

Just one general point if you're thinking of buying some gold. As of writing (2020) I'd just completely forget it, for the very simple reason that the price just shot up for the last couple years.

It would be completely pointless buying after such a runup, unless, you are a totally dedicated full-time trader with specific ideas and vast intimate day to day knowledge of the market.

I'd just completely forget about it for 5 or 10 years, and then look in again. Fooling with gold is rather like having a wine cellar, from time to time you just have to forget about stuff in there for the odd 10 years.