If I bought 100 shares of Tesla and then decided to sell 1 share for .50 on the market.. once it sold..would I see on the Tesla stock ticker that the price had dropped to .50 at some point during the day??

  • I think your stock broker will detect such an order and prevent it from executing. – Flux 35 mins ago
    Sorry but it doesn't work that way. If you place an order to sell below market price, it will sell at market price. – Bob Baerker 28 mins ago
  • You won't be able to sell at a price that is outside the National Best Bid and Offer (NBBO). – Flux 27 mins ago
  • Ohhh! Thanks Bob and Flux! – xtarman 17 mins ago
Yes, but you'd need a lot more than 1 share to do a pump and dump

Practically systems like National Best Bid and Offer (NBBO) stop one-off things like this from happening.

Theoretically, selling a few shares at say 10% of their value would do absolutely nothing to the market because the buyer would just turn around and sell it again at a fair-market price, thus negating your prankster sell price.

If you really want to tank the stock price, you'd need to pull a Pump-and-Dump - it's illegal so maybe not the best prank.

