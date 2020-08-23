I'm not a lawyer, but it sounds like you need one

The state (as in individual states) can and will seize property for back taxes, especially if it's in the state the taxes are owed. They can also garnish wages (i.e. they get your paycheck first and give you what is leftover), even if you are no longer in the state.

EDIT:

If you're renting/living somewhere and the house/property gets seized.

The state would do a normal eviction proceeding, so the owner would first get an eviction notice, then if they refused to vacate, the sheriff would come and throw everything in the house on the curb. Any personal property is still yours, but grab it before it goes to the curb.

If someone else got a notice for your debt

Good news - this is illegal.