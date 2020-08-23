I live in the US and I owe taxes to the state which I'm not able to pay. I don't have a permanent residence and live with family/friends. One of my family members received a letter stating their property will be seized, they don't have any financial affiliation with me. Is it possible for the state to seize someones property if I lived there - even though they have no financial affiliation with me?
The state (as in individual states) can and will seize property for back taxes, especially if it's in the state the taxes are owed. They can also garnish wages (i.e. they get your paycheck first and give you what is leftover), even if you are no longer in the state.
If you're renting/living somewhere and the house/property gets seized.
The state would do a normal eviction proceeding, so the owner would first get an eviction notice, then if they refused to vacate, the sheriff would come and throw everything in the house on the curb. Any personal property is still yours, but grab it before it goes to the curb.
If someone else got a notice for your debt
Good news - this is illegal.
I understand, however the property in question and it’s owner has no financial affiliation with me. My question was regarding the property of other individual. – Exocomp 15 mins ago