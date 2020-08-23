I'm 24 years old, single, a grad student, and have a personal savings of around 1000€-5000€. Saving money is in my character, and for the last 5 years, I've been saving 1/8th of my monthly income, on average.

In the future, I know I won't have any kids, so even if I got married, it wouldn't change my saving behavior. I'm a simple person, and I know for sure that I won't, and don't want to, buy any houses, cars, or any such luxury items. Plus, it is quite possible that I can save a higher portion of my income in the future since my income is likely to increase faster than my living cost.

I want to increase the value of my savings and protected from inflation at the same time. On top of that, I want my money to serve a constructive purpose in the sense that the invested money will directly fund something to happen (like funding a startup). However, I don't want to put my money into a savins account nor do I want to put into the stock market directly (where I don't fund the companies directly, instead fund the investors who funded to company earlier).

As I'm neither rich nor have any welfare security other than my own savings, I can't just go and fund a startup where the risk is way higher than I can take.

Question: Given these conditions, what is my best option?

Not, I am (and will be) living in Europe.