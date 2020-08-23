0

I have been asked to complete a programming task based on the stock market. But I don't know what some terms mean. I have been given a datasheet with close, high, low, open, volume columns.

The following is a snippet of the question asked:

If low of candle is less than previous low we enter short position, with 2 exit criteria:

  • Exit at end of day
  • Exit if the high of previous candle is broken

Compute the profit/loss (entry price – exit price) from this strategy.

What does this mean? I have no idea what "low of candle", or "short position" mean. Please help me to make sense of these terms.

| improve this question | |
New contributor
vaidhyanathan chandramouli is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
0

I have no idea what "low of candle", or "short position" mean.

Good. These words do not mean anything. They are more related to astrology than to the stock market. These words are only used by "investors" who pretend to have a moral high standing just because they "invest" in the stock market (i.e. gamble in a giant casino). These "investors" are essentially gamblers in denial.

I have been asked to complete a programming task based on the stock market.

Save yourself and do not complete the task! You WILL regret it if you get sucked into "stock market investing" (aka "socially-acceptable casino gambling").

Focus on other programming applications rather than wasting your time on stock markets and casinos. Think of all the other useful applications of your programming skills. Why waste your time on the stock market when you can contribute so much more to make the world a better place?

| |
New contributor
high-moral-high-intelligent is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

vaidhyanathan chandramouli is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.