I have been asked to complete a programming task based on the stock market. But I don't know what some terms mean. I have been given a datasheet with close, high, low, open, volume columns.

The following is a snippet of the question asked:

• If low of candle is less than previous low we enter short position, with 2 exit criteria’s ◦ Exit at end of day ◦ Exit if the high of previous candle is broken Compute the profit/loss(entry price – exit price) from this strategy.

What does this mean? I have no idea what "low of candle", or "short position" mean. Please help me to make sense of these terms.