Currently I am in a scenario where I want to start selling in-game perks using a web store to earn some money. However, I don't want to do it improperly and get into trouble with taxes and other rules that should be followed in this case. My current situation is that I host the server myself in Canada and allow users world wide to connect to it. I am a teenager and don't need to pay staff or a team. So what would I require to open this web store and selling and accepting payments? Would I have to register a business name or would it just be considered as self-employment income-taxes? (I have very limited knowledge on this as I am new to this whole idea and don't know the whole process myself. I hope this is enough info!)