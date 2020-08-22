I recently changed employers, and merged my old retirement account with a Roth account I have with an independent company. A little less than half the contributions were pre-tax, and I understand I have to now pay tax on that amount (nothing was withheld from the balance to avoid the early disbursement penalty), but I am not finding clear instructions on how to do that. I could just pay up at tax time next year, but I'd like to avoid any penalties for not making quarterly payments (I think I'll be above the cutoff for being required to make them with this lump sum). Most of the information on making estimated payments pertains to situations where the employer doesn't withhold for you.

I don't expect this lump sum to change my tax bracket, so can I just make a lump sum of the amount multiplied by my tax bracket to the IRA, and settle up the exact amount next spring? Do I need to fill out an extra form to do this (1040-ES)? Should I expect a W2 from the company that managed the old IRA? Is this lump sum even treated like regular income because it's from selling stocks? I'm not too concerned with overpaying a little, and settling up next spring, but I'd like to avoid any penalties.