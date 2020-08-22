Let's assume Jane is retired, and has no income from employment. She still would like to contribute to her IRA [or Roth IRA], but this is not allowed from capital gains or dividend income.

Now Jane does a IRA to Roth IRA conversion - the amount she converts is considered taxable income.

Question: Does this taxable income qualify, so she can use money from her savings, and contribute it to her IRA or Roth IRA (up to the annual limit), effectively moving more money into the tax-deferred or tax-free accounts?