I've been digging into S-1 and S-3 filings and I can get the general idea behind them both but am unsure about the specific distinctions between the two types of filings. Does anyone know what these distinctions are? I've been researching it but haven't been able to locate the solution to this.
investopedia.com/terms/s/s-3.asp – Flux 2 hours ago
I could be wrong, but I think S-1 is for IPOs, and S-3 is for subsequent share offerings (under some specific conditions only). – Flux 1 hour ago