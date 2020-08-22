I went to apply for a loan online and was automatically denied because I had placed a freeze on my credit records after the data-breaches a few years ago. How is it that mobile apps (e.g. Credit Karma) know my credit rating and all of the credit cards and loan history, even though my credit records are frozen? What, precisely, is a "freeze" anyway? What do the credit agencies mean when they say that a freeze prevents "access" to your credit record?

P.S. It was a hellish experience, BTW, to get that freeze released. The Equifax website didn't recognize me although I provided my SSN, date of birth, first name, last name, mobile phone number, and email address. The Experian website refused to unfreeze my record even though I had the PIN they issued to me. They wanted me to send a photo id, a utility bill, a bank statement, and something with my SSN on it.