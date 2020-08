Which SEC forms do public companies file on EDGAR when they issue new bonds?

Judging by Coca Cola Co and Apple Inc. SEC filings, the relevant forms seem to be:

Form 424B2, Form 424B5 — the prospectus for the bond(s).

Form 8-A12B — if the bonds will be exchange-traded (e.g. on the NYSE) rather than traded over-the-counter (OTC).

Questions: