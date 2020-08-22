-4

A stranger told me he would give me a weekly allowance if I gave him my bank name, account number and routing number. Is that a scam?

He sent actual pictures of himself instead of something from the phone gallery.

    "He sent actual pictures of himself instead of something from the phone gallery" - How is this relevant? – Flux 13 hours ago
  • Is this stranger a sugar daddy? – Flux 12 hours ago
    Of course it is a scam. – Aganju 12 hours ago
  • How do you know these were pictures of himself? – Bernhard Döbler 5 hours ago
  • Sorry, this is on the way to being closed as a duplicate. It’s a scam. No one is sending money to strangers. But, when I do, it’s via a safe, one way method, such as gofundme or PayPal. Knowing your PayPal address allows a stranger to send you money. Asking for any bank information is the only red flag you need to walk away. Better yet, run away. – JTP - Apologise to Monica 1 hour ago

