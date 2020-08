By definition, "authorized shares, refers to the maximum number of shares that a corporation is legally permitted to issue", but since retired shares are no longer considered issued, does that mean the company can reissue the shares at a later time?

Example:

Authorized = 100

Issued = Outstanding + Treasury - Retired = 50 + 50 - 50 [No unissued shares]

Can the company issue another 50 at the later date since authorized share is still 100?