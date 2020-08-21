I'm domiciled in California, my employer's headquarters are based on California, my work office is in California and I typically work from California. If I go outside California and work from US State y for x days, am I supposed to pay state taxes in state y? Supposed that I'm either a US citizen or a US lawful permanent resident.
Are you working on-site in that other state, or working remotely at your California office? (If the latter, how would anyone know where you are?) – jamesqf 33 mins ago
-
@jamesqf I'll be working remotely at your California office. Just curious to know in theory, but in practice it someone wanted to enforce whichever rule may apply they could look at flight tickets (not 100% perfect but decent approximation). – Franck Dernoncourt 25 mins ago