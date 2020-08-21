Before I invest in stock market, I take a look at the stock's fundamental numbers.

I like to have a similar approach before my Cryptocurrency investment.

Reading below article I learn that the fundamental analysis in Cryptocurrencies is different and it needs lots of manual work or research:

https://blog.liquid.com/how-to-do-fundamental-analysis-for-cryptocurrency

Is there any resource that provide a concise fundamental analysis result for major Cryptocurrencies - similar to what we have in stock market?