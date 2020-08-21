newbie here. My understanding says index fund and superannuation products are both funds that invest in stocks, commodities, bonds etc etc For Index funds, an investor gets units for regular investment and distributions based on how its setup. To exit, one can sell their units and get out. Superannuation takes one’s employer contribution and invests too providing a return. So, if the contribution is already invested, how does a super fund return principal and returns at maturity?
Asked
Active today
Viewed 5 times
New contributor