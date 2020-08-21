Suppose I alone know that the price of a commodity will double next month, and will then stay at that level for years. There are two simple ways I could exploit this knowledge:

Buy the physical commodity (e.g. ingots, bushels, physical commodity ETFs, etc.)

Buy shares of companies that produce the commodity.

When considering common and easily-stored commodities such as gold, silver and palladium, both investment options are available (owning the physical metal and buying shares of mining companies). However, there are lots of other commodities where owning the physical commodity is highly impractical, which means that one has to buy shares of production companies to gain exposure to the commodity. For example, petroleum products, uranium, molybdenum, zircon, cattle, etc. Is there usually a difference in returns between owning a basket of the commodity production companies versus owning the physical commodity?

My intuition says that buying the physical commodity will yield superior returns because the exposure to commodity prices is unhedged. In contrast, the commodity production companies may have internally hedged their operations against falling commodity prices (e.g. by shorting commodity futures), which will blunt their returns when the commodity price rises. Is this the case?