I'm going to refinance the mortgage and got closing disclosure. It says my current lender will get $257K on closing. However, my balance is $254K. I called the agent to clarify why expected pay off is higher than real and she said "Do not worry, on the closing date it will be corrected to exact value".
However, I'm still in doubts
why they cannot put correct value (as a matter of the fact $257K is 4 months old balance!) or as close to current as possible, i.e. no more than one month old.
closing date is on Saturday, I do not think they can call current lender on Saturday to get the exact value
(most important question) what happens if they send $257K instead of $254K. Who is responsible for taking $3K back from the previous lender? Me? New lender?