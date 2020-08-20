I have a permanent role in UK that pays £130,000 base salary plus a car allowance of about £6,900. I also receive a bonus (£20,000 per year). Finally my company contributes 10% to my pension plan,I have medical/dental insurance and 25 days of holidays (on top of bank holidays).

Should I decide to move to a contract role PAYE, what day rate would correspond to my current package?

The total cash I get is about £156,900 per year + £13,000 contributed to my pension. Is there a way to take into account all this plus the 25 days holiday and the other benefits to come up with an equivalent daily rate that would give me the same overall treatment assuming I can keep the contract role for 1 year?