I live in Canada. I am mortgage-free/debt-free, have max'd out my RRSP contributions, and have some extra cash outside my RRSPs. I don't have a company pension plan - my only retirement income will be from RRSPs and our modest Canada pension, which in total will be rather modest. My question is how I can make the most of the extra cash I have now to bolster my income upon retirement, which is only a few years away. What other vehicles besides RRSPs are available that can (hopefully) minimize tax impact now and improve my retirement picture?