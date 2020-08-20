0

Why is municipal bond stock behavior virtually the same, regardless what state or fund you look at?

For example, one can look at shares of the following mutual funds, each collecting municipal bonds from Maryland, Michigan and California respectively: MDXBX, FMHTX, BCHYX.

One would think that bonds from these different states should have nothing to do with each other, yet the share price fluctuations are virtually the same, regardless what period you look at.

There has to be a simple reason behind this, but what is it?

  • 1
    The primary mover of similarly structured bonds would be interest rates. – Bob Baerker 19 mins ago
  • Agree, but what specific interest rate movement is influencing all these tickers? – Hammerhead 6 mins ago
Municipal bonds have very low risk of default, since they are often backed by tax revenue or revenue from specific projects (e.g. a toll road), so their yield is usually similar regardless of the state/city/etc. that issues it.

Individual areas can have some credit risk, but it's generally for short periods of time (unlike a company that goes bankrupt and never pays back the debt that is discharged). Municipalities can also issue bonds that have conditions such as optionality and conversions that can affect yields, but for a broad bond fund those should be exceptions and shouldn't have a large impact on the fund performance.

In other words it's not like California bonds are "safer" than, say, Wyoming bonds, for example.

  • Thanks, I understand your point, but the movement of the tickers I specifically mentioned is EXACTLY the same. There has to be a particular underlying quantity that these share prices follow closely, but which one? For example the 30 Y treasury yield is always inversely proportional to the share price of of any mutual fund holding long treasury bonds. Is there something similar for muni bonds? – Hammerhead 8 mins ago

