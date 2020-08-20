Why is municipal bond stock behavior virtually the same, regardless what state or fund you look at?

For example, one can look at shares of the following mutual funds, each collecting municipal bonds from Maryland, Michigan and California respectively: MDXBX, FMHTX, BCHYX.

One would think that bonds from these different states should have nothing to do with each other, yet the share price fluctuations are virtually the same, regardless what period you look at.

There has to be a simple reason behind this, but what is it?