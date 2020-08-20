About 6 months ago i purchased a few calls on a security that i'm interested in and believe will go up over the mid to long term. Unfortunately the security despite having a positive quarterly result with some upwards improvement hasn't moved as much as i'd hoped and my calls are about to expire worthless.

I'm looking for advice on exercising them OTM 1 day prior to expiration. I have a few long shares already and still believe the company will reach my strike price within the next 6-12 months. (Covid could drag that out to 24, but they're not at risk of bankruptcy and are looking to be bought)

Is it worth it to take the 'paper loss' of being down several percent on what will ultimately be a long position or accept the actual loss of the options expiring worthless?