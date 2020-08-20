1

I’ve never had a sugar daddy before but my friend recently created an account on SeekingArrangement and met a very trustworthy guy on there and told me to try it out. And I did.

We talked for a few weeks and I felt I trusted him. We would send pictures, etc. He offered to pay off my credit card, which I agreed to, and gave him information on my account. He made a payment of 1,000 but the next day it was reversed. He had some excuse and offered to make a payment into my debit card, which I also agreed to, as this was a different bank account I don’t use and have no money in. He made a payment of 1,900 but it was again reversed. He asked me to send 1,850 to his “vendor” and he would make another payment for me. I made the payment on PayPal Thinking I had the money but then the bank also reversed the payment of 1,900 so now I’m negative 1,850 in my bank account. I tried to contact PayPal and get a refund or dispute it and was denied.

Is there anything I can do about this? Can I tell my bank without explaining the whole story?

I know I’m very stupid for agreeing to this and I’m very embarrassed but and this point I just want my account back to normal. No need to rude comments I’m already very aware the mistake I made.

    Your only hope is disputing further with paypal where the actual money has gone and they may be able to charge back/reverse. The bank can't do anything of note here. – Philip 6 hours ago
  • If you are not already aware, watch out for more scams to you, some scammers as lawyers and the pretext could be to get back your money... – Dheer 3 hours ago
    No criticism, just trying to help future visitors. What is your relationship with "my friend"? Do you know them in real life, or is it an on line friend? – JTP - Apologise to Monica 2 hours ago
  • Yes I know them in real life – Rose 2 hours ago
5

  1. There's absolutely no need to be embarrassed. This happens constantly, hundreds of times a day. The people you speak to at the banks/PayPay won't even notice or remember you.

  2. All you can do is constantly dispute it with PayPay and your bank.

Good luck.

Footnote: would probably achieve nothing, but you might want to notify the web site (or whatever) in question. Perhaps at least they will close that account.

    This might have something to do with that 1500's saying attributed to Dr. John Bridges about being parted from your money. – Bob Baerker 5 hours ago
  • @BobBaerker , sadly true :/ – Fattie 1 hour ago

